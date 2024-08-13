BJP vows to reopen Old Files in Odisha

TNI Bureau: With Naveen Patnaik going aggressive to tour all districts from November and VK Pandian getting active behind the scene, the ruling BJP has decided to play in the front foot and launch a massive crackdown on the previous regime.

Whether Naba Das murder case, Mamita Meher murder case or Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati murder case of 2008, Odisha Government is going to open all old files, informed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, triggered panic in the Opposition camp.

Several BJD politicians as well as influential people could face the heat if the old files are reopened. The Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati murder case, is attached with the sentiments of VHP, RSS, BJP and other Hindutva leaders and karyakartas. If BJP can provide justice in this case, it will win the hearts of millions.