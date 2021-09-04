TNI Morning News Headlines – September 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 681 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 398 quarantine and 283 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 222 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (101).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 5 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (1), Kendrapara (1), Khordha (1), Nabarangpur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,040.

➡️ As many as 67,229 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Critical Covid patient Abhisekh Mohapatra who had been undergoing ECMO treatment in past three months in Kolkata succumbed to COVID-19.

➡️ Cyclonic circulation lies over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and another cyclonic circulation lies over East-central Bay of Bengal. Low Pressure likely around September 6. IMD issues thunderstorm with lightning activity in the next 24 hours in Odisha.

➡️ Police arrest one more staff of the web-channel; yesterday, news portal editor detained for ‘defaming’ sprinter Dutee Chand.

India News

➡️ India reports 42,618 new COVID 19 cases, 36,385 recoveries and 330 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,29,45,907 including 4,05,681 active cases, 3,21,00,001 cured cases & 4,40,225 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 26th August is 51,49,54,309 including 18,24,931 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 67,72,11,205 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far, 58,85,687 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala recorded 29,322 cases and 131 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Foreign Secretary HV Shringla says, “India’s engagement with the Taliban has been limited.”

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan urges vice-chancellors (VCs) of around 45 central universities to fill up the 6,000-odd vacant teaching posts on a ‘mission mode’ by October.

➡️ Supreme Court Collegium recommends 68 names as Judges for 12 High Courts.

➡️ Paralympics: Shuttler Pramod Bhagat beats Daisuke Fujihara of Japan 2-0 in the semifinals; reaches Badminton final. Assures India of Silver, to play for Gold.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics, Badminton Men’s Singles SL4: Suhas L Yathiraj beats Setiawan Fredy, to play for Gold.

➡️ Badminton Men’s Singles SH6: Krishna Nagar beats Great Britain’s Krysten Coombs, to play for Gold.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Manish Narwal clinches Gold, Singhraj Adhana takes Silver.

World News

➡️ Earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.6 and 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit Zangguy and Shache respectively in China today morning.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 219.7 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.55 Million.

➡️ Heavy fighting continues between Resistance fighters and Taliban.

➡️ Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met US under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl and discussed ways to advance India-US strategic and defense partnerships: Embassy of India in Washington, DC.