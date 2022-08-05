Prakruti Mishra to star in Odia Film “Draupadi”

Insight Bureau: Ollywood film actress Prakruti Mishra, who was in the headlines a few days back, has shared the poster of her upcoming Odia movie “Draupadi”.

Sharing poster in her Instagram account, she wrote “Used, abused and misused, every woman has been assaulted, harassed or humiliated, through the ages. It is time to raise our voice together and say every time it is not a woman’s fault! The story of every girl with Prakruti Mishra in and as ‘DRAUPADI’.”

Directed by Ananya Pattanaik and Produced by Sashmita Tiadi and Akashdeep Singh, the movie is based on the story revolves around a middle class girl who gets used, abused and misused by men around her.

Prakruti’s father and renowned music director Manmath Mishra earlier said that she would be busy in post-production work of her film with Nana Patekar and start shooting for her other upcoming productions. As per reports, she has three Bollywood projects.