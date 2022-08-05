Morning News Insight – August 5, 2022

🔹 Odisha reports 836 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 169 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 2 42 and Khordha 117 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 6181. Samples Tested – 21,255. Daily TPR – 3.93%.

🔹 While a Low Pressure area is likely to form over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal around August 7; another low pressure likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around 13th/14th August: IMD.

🔹 India reports 20,551 fresh cases and 21,595 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,35,364.

🔹 No GST on ‘Sarais’ (accommodations) run by religious, charitable trusts: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

🔹 RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4% with immediate effect.

🔹 Delhi Police have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar ahead of protest call given by Congress against unemployment, inflation and GST hikes.

🔹 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife, Varsha Raut summoned by ED in connection with Patra Chawl case.

🔹 Cooking oil set to get cheaper, prices to drop by Rs 10-12/litre in the coming days.

🔹 Partha Chatterjee marked as nominee in aide Arpita Mukherjee’s LIC policies.

🔹 Massive fire at Thailand’s Chonburi province night club kills 13 people, injures 35.

🔹 ED attaches immovable and movable assets worth Rs 2.16 cr of Odisha-based Nava Diganta Capital Services in a money laundering case.

🔹 CWG 2022: Asian Para Games bronze medallist, Sudhir claimed the gold medal in men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

🔹 India’s Murali Sreeshankar wins silver medal in men’s long jump in Commonwealth Games.

🔹 Rupal Chaudhary set personal best time of 51.85s gets and secured a Bronze medal for India in Women’s 400m at World Athletics U20.

🔹 Indian boxer Rohit Tokas assured of a medal after defeating Xavier Mata’afa of Niue 5-0 in 67kg quarterfinal.

🔹 US confirms more than 6,600 cases of monkeypox, nearly 25% of the global total of 25,800 so far.

🔹 Russian-origin man marries Ukrainian girlfriend in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.