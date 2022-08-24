Morning News Insight – August 24, 2022

🔹 Odisha sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases; the State reports 296 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 44 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 63 fresh covid-19 cases and Sundargarh 44 covid-19 cases. Active cases stands at 2197.

🔹 Lady Software eng ineer suicide in Bhubaneswar: Police reportedly takes Sweta’s boyfriend Soumyajit Mohapatra into custody.

🔹 40 students of girls hostel of Raisuan Government high school in Keonjhar complain of dizziness and diarrhoea; admitted to hospital.

🔹 Odisha Cabinet has approved implementation of roof top rain water harvesting system under CHHATA scheme for conservation of rain water. Total 29,500 pvt buildings & 1,925 Govt buildings will be covered under the scheme with an outlay of Rs 270 Cr.

🔹 IMD predicts very heavy rain fall in Odisha; Orange warning for extremely heavy rainfall issued for 4 districts-Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur & Jharsugauda.

🔹 Flood situation worsens in North Odisha, nearly 10 lakh people affected.

🔹 Ollywood actress Prakruti Mishra moves the Orissa High Court alleging police apathy towards her in connection with the FIR she had lodged against Babushaan’s wife Trupti Satapathy.

🔹 India reports 10,649 fresh Covid cases and 10,677 recoveries, in the last 24 hours; Active cases stands at 96,442.

🔹 Pinaka extended range rocket successfully flight-tested in Pokhran.

🔹 CBI raids on two senior leaders of the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Ashfaque Karim and MLC Subodh Roy in connection with the alleged land for job scam.

🔹 Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-up along with Rahul, Priyanka.

🔹 Former German chancellor Angela Merkel wins Unesco Peace Prize for ‘efforts to welcome refugees’.