Mamita Meher Murder: BJP goes on rampage in Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: After the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) refused to sack MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra despite the outrage over his close links with Govind Sahu, prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case, the BJP Mahila Morcha barged into the Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar today.

The BJP Mahila Morcha team had gone to the Capital Police Station to lodge a FIR against Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, seeking strong action against him.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress activists hurled eggs at Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra’s residence in Bhawanipatna, seeking his immediate resignation.

Massive protests have rocked Kalahandi and Balangir and many other districts too.

