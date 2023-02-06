Opposition getting UNITED on Adani-Hindenburg Issue

TNI Bureau: The usually scattered opposition, both inside and outside Parliament, have started to get united to corner the NDA Government during the ongoing budget session of Parliament over the Adani-Hindenburg and other issues.

Leaders of the opposition parties including Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JD(U), SP, CPM, CPI, Kerala Cong(Jose Mani), JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD and Shiv Sena met in LoP Mallikarjun Kharge’s Chamber in Parliament Building to chalk out a strategy on Adani-Hindenburg and other issues.

According y to sources, the opposition parties have decided that they will ask for adjournment motion in both the Houses of Parliament, no business other than Adani scam.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Delhi | Opposition parties – Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JD(U), SP, CPM, CPI, Kerala Cong(Jose Mani), JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD & Shiv Sena meet in LoP Mallikarjun Kharge’s Chamber in Parliament Building to chalk out a strategy on Adani-Hindenburg & other issues. (Video: AICC) pic.twitter.com/2z6ubrMB5J — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

It is to be noted here that there was no business in the first week of the budget session as the opposition parties created ruckus in both the houses With the opposition adamant on demanding by demanding a JPC probe into the Hindenburg and the Adani group issue.