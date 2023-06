TNI Bureau: The State unit of Congress will gherao the Gridco Office on June 19 over erratic power supply, informed Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Sarat Pattanayak.

Earlier on Monday, Odisha Chhatra Congress, the student wing of OPCC staged a demonstration in front of the official residence of Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb in Bhubaneswar protesting frequent power outages across the State. They demanded resignation of the Minister.