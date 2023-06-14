BJP-RSS maligned UPA by promoting Anna Hazare, Kejriwal: Gehlot

TNI Bureau: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the BJP-RSS of maligning the atmosphere against the erstwhile UPA government.

“By promoting Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP-RSS created an environment against the UPA government. It also defamed the UPA by raising the issues of 2G spectrum, Coalgate etc. Today, no one takes the names of these ‘scams’. Did anyone go to jail? There was so much hue and cry over Lokpal, but it is hardly discussed in the country today. However, government changes in the name of religion,” Gehlot said while addressing the Gandhi Darshan Sammelan here on Wednesday.

Targeting the Central government, Gehlot said that ‘critics’ are being treated as ‘traitors’.

“I like when me or my government is criticised. It may be that there are some areas where there is scope for improvement. What’s the problem with that? If I don’t like criticism, how will the truth come out? The allegations levelled by the Twitter co-founder (Jack Dorsey) are serious, the situation is not good,” said Gehlot.

To recall, during an interview on a YouTube channel on Monday, Dorsey was asked if he had faced any pressure from foreign governments.

Dorsey had replied: “India, for example. India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests, around particular journalists which were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as ‘we will shut Twitter down in India’… ‘we would raid the homes of your employees’, which they did; ‘we will shut down your offices if you don’t follow suit’. And this is India, a democratic country.”

Gehlot further alleged that the Constitution is being torn to pieces in the country.

“Those in power at the Centre do not like criticism, and want to eliminate the opposition. If there is no opposition in a democracy, what is the point of having a government,” Gehlot asked.

The Chief Minister also claimed that democracy is in shambles in the country.

“It is very easy to win elections in the name of religion and caste, but it is not an act of bravery,” Gehlot said.(IANS)