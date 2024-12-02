TNI Evening News Headlines – December 02, 2024

➡️President Droupadi Murmu will be on 5-day visit to Odisha starting tomorrow.
➡️Ahead of the Navy Day celebrations on December 4, a full dress rehearsal by Navy underway at Blue Flag Beach in Puri on Monday.
➡️Amid the soaring price of potatoes in Odisha, several trucks carrying potatoes from Uttar Pradesh reached Odisha.
➡️Odisha Government to take action against doctors who are absent from work by availing prolonged leave in the State.
➡️Odisha Assembly Winter Session: Cyber criminals looted around Rs 125 crore in separate incidents from various parts of Odisha in the past 3 years.
➡️A joint team of the Excise department and police destroyed acres of ganja (cannabis) crops worth more than Rs 17 crore in Gajapati district.
➡️Winter session of Parliament: Lok Sabha adjourned till 1100 hours of 3rd December.
➡️BJP appoints former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the party’s Central Observers for Maharashtra.
➡️Maharashtra’s former Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar leaves from Mumbai for Delhi.
➡️Tamil Nadu: Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Cuddalore district following flood like situation.
➡️BJP Legislative Party meet to meet at 10 am on 4th December at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan.
➡️“Our hearts open for them”: Farooq Abdullah on rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.
➡️Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls a meeting of all Floor Leaders in his chamber at 3 pm.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to visit India from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
➡️56 people killed in stampede amid clashes at football match in Guinea.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the highest-ever defence budget for the next three years.
