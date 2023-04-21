Poonch Terror Attack: Odisha CM announces Rs 25 lakh for Lance Naik Debasish’s Kin

CM Naveen mourned the demise of Debasish and offered his deep condolences to the bereaved family..

Bhubaneshwar, TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the kin of Lance Naik Debasish Biswal, who lost his life in the Poonch Terror Attack, which also claimed the lives of 4 other Jawans.

Also read: Odisha mourns Supreme Sacrifice of Jawan Debasis Biswal

Debasish hailed from Alagumar near Sakhigopal in Puri district of Odisha. is survived by his wife Sangeeta, a four-month-old daughter and parents. He got married in May 2021.

 

 

