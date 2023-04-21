Poonch Terror Attack: Odisha CM announces Rs 25 lakh for Lance Naik Debasish’s Kin

Bhubaneshwar, TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the kin of Lance Naik Debasish Biswal, who lost his life in the Poonch Terror Attack, which also claimed the lives of 4 other Jawans.

CM Naveen mourned the demise of Debasish and offered his deep condolences to the bereaved family.

Debasish hailed from Alagumar near Sakhigopal in Puri district of Odisha. is survived by his wife Sangeeta, a four-month-old daughter and parents. He got married in May 2021.