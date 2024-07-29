Polavaram, Potato Crisis high on the agenda of CM Mohan Majhi

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, while attending the meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made claim of several issues including Polavaram and Potato Crisis.

Majhi arrived in Bhubaneswar today after completing his four-day visit to New Delhi.

For 2036, in the first five out of the next 12 years, BJP have a significant responsibility. Odisha is the first to hold the Prime Minister’s ‘Purvodaya Yojana’. Odisha will also be the first coach in the double engine. The Prime Minister is giving special importance to the development of Odisha.

He is confident that all suggestions made by him in the NITI Aayog meeting will be implemented and in the next five years, there will definitely be a big change in Odisha. The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister’s focus is on the development of 480 km of beaches, port-based industries, development of tourism, development of IT sector and development of tribals for the development of Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi discussed with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee about issues related to potato supply from West Bengal.

About Polavaram, the Chief Minister said, he discussed with the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu during the NITI Aayog meeting. Both the CM reiterated claims on Polavaram. Odisha CM proposed a chief ministerial meeting in the coming days and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has agreed to the proposal.

The Chief Minister said that during his visit to Delhi, he discussed about the formation of a developed Odisha with the officers of Odisha cadre working under the Central Government and Odia officers working in the State.