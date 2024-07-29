TNI Evening News Headlines – July 29, 2024

➡️Ruckus in Odisha Assembly; Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati climbs Speaker’s Podium, throws Book.
➡️Post-mortem report revealed that woman journalist Madhumita Parida died due to multiple injuries. She was alive for some time after being dragged by the train.
➡️Odisha Vigilance raided houses and offices of Excise Joint Commissioner Rama Chandra Mishra. 52 plots have been unearthed during searches so far.
➡️IMD issued rainfall warning for these Odisha districts till August 2.
➡️12-hour bandh observed in Bargarh’s Ghess over ex-MLA Suresh Routray’s remark on Madho Singh.
➡️Family of Agniveer who dies in active military service will be awarded over Rs 1 crore, say Defence Ministry.
➡️Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena announces Rs 10 lakh compensation each for kin of 3 IAS aspirants who died in Rau’s IAS Coaching Centre flooding incident in Delhi. Basement Owner, 4 others arrested. Students stage a protest in Old Rajinder Nagar.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a six-day visit of Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste beginning August 5.
➡️Actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 65th birthday on Monday.
➡️Satwik-Chirag becomes first Indian badminton doubles pair to advance to quarterfinals at Olympics.
➡️Indian Pair of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will compete in the Bronze Medal match tomorrow in Mixed 10m Air Pistol Team event at Paris 2024.
➡️Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen secured his 1st victory in Paris Olympics men’s singles Group L match, defeating Julien Carraggi of Belgium in straight games.
➡️Indian Shooter Arjun Babuta finishes 4th in Men’s 10m Air Rifle Event at Paris 2024; misses out on a Bronze.
➡️India hold Argentina to a 1-1 draw in Men’s Hockey at Paris 2024. India will next take on Ireland tomorrow at 04:45 pm IST.
