TNI Morning News Headlines – July 30, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Wayanad Landslide: Death toll rises to 24, hundreds trapped in the landslide near Meppadi in Wayanad, Kerala.
➡️Odisha Government suspends Senior IPS officer Rajesh Uttamrao Pandit (DIG, Fire Services & Home Guards) for misbehaving with a woman cop on July 27 night.
➡️Jaleswar: Jalaka river flows above danger mark; water level at Mathani stands at 6.26 m against danger mark of 5.50 m.
➡️Wayanad Landslide: Death toll rises to 36, hundreds trapped in the landslide near Meppadi in Wayanad, Kerala. All Government agencies have joined rescue operations.
➡️Kerala: IMD issued Red alert for 4 districts – Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod. Orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased, Rs. 50,000 for the injured.
➡️Two killed, 20 injured as 18 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail (Train No. 12810) derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand.
➡️15-year-old schoolboy in Pune jumps off 14th floor to complete Blue Whale online game.
➡️Delhi Court to hear anticipatory bail plea of trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar today.
➡️Money laundering case: Supreme Court grants bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik on medical grounds.
➡️Quad Ministers welcome India hosting upcoming Quad Leaders’ Summit.
➡️Paris Olympics 2024: 28th ranked Indian Paddler Manika Batra beat 18th Rank Indian-origin French Paddler Prithika Pavade 4-0 in the Women’s Singles Table Tennis at Paris 2024; becomes first Indian table tennis player to reach round of 16 in Olympics.
➡️Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag pair qualifies for men’s doubles quarterfinals.
➡️Sensex rises 67 pts to 81,423.53; Nifty advances 25 points to 24,861.35.
➡️Rupee opens flat at 83.73 against US dollar on Tuesday.
➡️US national debt surpasses $35 trillion for first time.
