POCSO Judge Death Case: Family alleges Murder

TNI Bureau: The mystery concerning the death of Special POCSO Court judge Subash Kumar Bihari has aggravated, with his family accusing the legal professional’s wife and brother-in-law of murder.

“My son did not kill himself”, Bihari’s mother claimed saying he was murdered. His family members are expected to file a complaint with the Markatnagar Police Station today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Subash is survived by his wife and two daughters.

According to preliminary investigation reports, he may have resorted to extreme measures due to unprecedented mental stress. However, the exact cause of the judge’s death remains unknown.

Rabi Narayan Mahapatra, the judge’s steno, stated that Subash had called him on the fateful day and instructed him to write a leave request.