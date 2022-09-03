48-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing At A Birthday Party In Bareilly

TNI Bureau: A 48-year-old man who died while dancing at a birthday party in the Uttar Pradesh town of Bareilly. Prabhat Kumar, the deceased, was an Assistant Technical at the Bareilly Indian Veterinary Research Lab (IVRI).

According to reports, Prabhat absolutely loved dancing and was tapping his feet on the ground to the beat of one of his favorite songs at a friend’s birthday party in Premnagar when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Prabhat’s friend stated that he appeared fit while dancing and was also given CPR by one of the guests who was a doctor. Before the party, he had also played badminton, according to his family.

When he collapsed on the floor, his friends were filming him. People initially thought it was part of an act, but when he didn’t move for a while, he was immediately given CPR by a doctor present at the party, according to a TOI report.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead because he was unresponsive to the aid. Prabhat had suffered a major heart attack, according to doctors. Police officials said that no compliant was filed as this was a case of natural death.