PMAY: Know the Criteria of Inclusion and Exclusion

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday made the provisional list of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) beneficiaries public. It has included 9.5 lakh beneficiaries in the provisional list. However, surprisingly over 1.5 lakh poor people have been reportedly excluded even though their names had figured in the provisional waiting list of 2018-19.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department of the department, which has prepared the PMAY beneficiaries’ list from gram panchayat offices, schools, anganwadi centres and other public places in villages, will display the provisional list till January 24 for public scrutiny.

The Odisha Government has clarified that the list was prepared on the basis of criteria prescribed by the Centre.

Here is the Exclusion Process:

Step-1: Exclusion of pucca house – all households living in houses with pucca roof and/or pucca wall and households living in houses with more than 2 rooms are filtered out.

Step 2: Automatic Exclusion – From the remaining set of households, all households fulfilling any one of the 13 parameters listed below are automatically excluded:

• Motorized two/three/four wheeler/fishing boat

• Mechanized three/four-wheeler agricultural equipments

• Kishan Credti Card with credit limit of Rs 50,000 or above.

• Household with any members are a government employee.

• Household with non-agricultural enterprises registered with the government.

• Any member of the family earning more than Rs 10,000 per month.

• Paying income tax

• Paying professional tax

• Own a refrigenerator

• Own landline phone

Own 2.5 acres or more of irrigated land with at least one irrigation equipment

• 5 acres or more of irrigated land for two or more crop seasons.

• Owning at least 7.5 acres of land or more with at least one irrigation equipment

Criteria for automatic inclusion:

• Households without shelters

• Destitute/ living on alms

• Manual scavengers

• Primitive tribal groups

• Legally released bonded labourer

Meanwhile, the Odisha unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the State government has prepared the provision list in such a manner so that it would benefit the BJD supporters.

While demanding transparency in the PMAY provisional list the saffron party threaten to gherao Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence.