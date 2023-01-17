Satya Prakash Nayak resigns from Congress 

Bhubaneswar: Former Media Cell Chief of Odisha unit of Congress Satya Prakash Nayak resigned from the party on Tuesday. He resigned from the grand old party by sending his resignation letter to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Sarat Patnaik. He also shared the resignation letter on his Twitter handle. Reports suggest that he may join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) soon.

In his letter Nayak said, “The standing of the party on many vital issues is steeply deteriorating. As a result, party is facing a severe crisis of credibility. Personally, I am genuinely hurt when my name was removed from the PCC ember list. And the process of delisting was against the constitution of the party. Despite informing you and the AICC observer about the omission, I am yet to get a reasonable response about the lapse from either of you. The PCC president, the buck must stop with you in matter of such serious lapses, By striking out my name from the PCC list sends the clear indication that my services and contributions are hardly required by the party anymore.”

“There is huge dissension among the karyakaras due to the party’s not so serious stand against BJD government’s anti-Adivasi, Dalits, OBCs, farmers, youth and women in the state. There is not a single issue which Congress party in the state fought till the logical end in the recent past. We have failed the common men in the State. Our Karyakartas often ask us the most important questions – who are with the party is in Odisha? Farmers are not with us, youth is not with us, women not us, middle class not with us, tribal and dalits not with us, then who are we serving for? he added.

The senior leader e also said that the biggest threat to the party’s reliability today is not allowing or grooming the second and third generable leadership. Professionals and intellectuals in the state are reluctant to join in the party. What bothers me more is, PCC being the umbrella unit, it has the responsibility to carry the other branch units like NSUI, IYC and Mahila Congress along with it. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

Nayak further said, “It is quite clear to everyone in the party that the organization is in utter chaos and disorder. Your efforts do not speak that you are serious to resolve the tumultuous situation in the party. And party workers like use have very little value or say in the organizational affairs of the party.”