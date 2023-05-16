SIT to Investigate attempted forceful entry into Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar temple

TNI Bureau, Nashik: In a recent development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to look into an alleged incident at the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik. It was reported that a group of individuals, purportedly belonging to a minority community, made a forcible attempt to enter the Shiva temple through the main entrance on Saturday and tried to offer a chadar.

Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, stated that an FIR has been lodged, and the SIT, led by an additional director general of police, will be responsible for investigating the matter thoroughly. He emphasized that those found responsible for the incident would face strong action.

Additionally, the SIT will delve into past instances where similar attempts were allegedly made to break into the Trimbakeshwar temple. This step is being taken to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the situation and to ascertain if there have been any patterns of such occurrences in the past.

The Trimbakeshwar temple holds great religious significance for Hindus as it houses the Jyotirlinga, making it a prominent pilgrimage center.

According to reports, a group of individuals tried to forcefully enter the temple premises, but their efforts were thwarted by the security personnel present. The incident has caused tension in the area, prompting the Brahman Mahasabha to demand a thorough investigation into the matter.

The formation of the SIT aims to ensure a fair and impartial inquiry into the alleged incident at the Trimbakeshwar temple, and to take appropriate actions against those found guilty. The authorities are committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the region, respecting the sentiments of all communities involved.