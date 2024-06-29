PM Modi to launch Subhadra Yojana in Odisha on September 17

Bhubaneshwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on his birthday, September 17, to launch the much-anticipated ‘Subhadra Yojana.’ The launch event will be held in the presence of an impressive gathering of 5 lakh women, announced Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at an event in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had pledged to introduce the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ during their election campaign in Odisha. The scheme, which has already seen significant success in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, aims to empower women by providing financial assistance.

This initiative was a key highlight in the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ (election manifesto) for the recent elections in Odisha. According to the party’s national president, JP Nadda, the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ is designed to uplift women through substantial financial aid, enabling them to contribute significantly to their households.

