Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, held roadshow in Ahmedabad and also met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar and sought her blessings while having dinner tonight. He also addressed Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in Ahmedabad earlier today.



Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With this visit, PM Modi has sounded poll bugle in Gujarat, which is going to polls in December this year.