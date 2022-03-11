Debasish Panda appointed IRDAI Chairman

Insight Bureau: The Union Government on Friday appointed former financial services secretary Debasish Panda as Chairman of Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

His tenure will be for three years.

The post was vacant after Subhash C. Khuntia retired as IRDAI Chief in May 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that Debasish Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre retired as financial services secretary in January this year.