Debasish Panda appointed IRDAI Chairman

The post was vacant after Subhash C. Khuntia retired as IRDAI Chief in May 2021.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Debasish Panda
153

Insight Bureau:  The Union Government on Friday appointed former financial services secretary Debasish Panda as Chairman of Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

His tenure will be for three years.

Related Posts

RBI directs Paytm Payments Bank to stop onboarding of new…

‘The Kashmir Files’ hits the Theatres

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The post was vacant after Subhash C. Khuntia retired as IRDAI Chief in May 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that Debasish Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre retired as financial services secretary in January this year.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.