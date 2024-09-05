PM Modi interacts with Indian Interns from Odisha WSC in Singapore

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Singapore on an official visit, visited AEM, a leading Singaporean company in semiconductor and electronics sector.

PM Modi met Indian engineers working at AEM and interacted with Indian interns from Odisha’s World Skill Center undergoing training in Singapore and Singaporean interns who previously visited India under the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

PM Modi also invited the Singaporean semiconductor companies to participate in the ‘SEMICON INDIA’ exhibition, to be held in Greater Noida from September 11-13.

World Skill Center (WSC), Bhubaneswar, a premier skill development institute of India, has a long partnership with Singapore to send students for internships.