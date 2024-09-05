Odisha witnessed 1,625 Lightning Deaths in 5 Years: Govt Data

TNI Bureau: Odisha has witnessed the highest number of deaths due to lightning strikes in India over the last five years, informed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari in the State Assembly on Thursday.

A total of 1,625 people have lost their life between 2019-20 to 2023-24 with Mayurbhanj (151), Ganjam (114), Keonjhar (111) and Balasore (111) districts witnessed more lightning deaths.

While 372 persons were killed due to lightning strikes during 2019-20, 338 such death cases were reported in 2020-21, 294 during 2021-22, 334 deaths during 2022-23 and 287 lightning deaths were reported during 2023-24.

It is pertinent to mention here that the State has been providing an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in lightning strikes from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).