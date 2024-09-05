TNI Mid-Day News Bulletin – September 05, 2024 By Sagarika Satapathy On Sep 5, 2024 Share 6 Naxals were killed in an encounter with police in Bhadradri Kothagudam district of Telangana on Thursday morning. Related Posts PM Modi interacts with Indian Interns from Odisha WSC in… Sep 5, 2024 TNI Morning News Headlines – September 05, 2024 Sep 5, 2024 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. India NewsMid-Day NewsNews BulletinNews HeadlinesNews Updates Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
Comments are closed.