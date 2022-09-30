Platform Ticket Fare hiked to Rs 20 in Chennai Division

TNI Bureau: In a big jolt to the common people during the festive season, the Southern Railway has increased the platform ticket fare from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per person.

The new fare will be effective from October 1, 2022 and will remain in place till January 31, 2023.

It will be applicable to 8 zones of Chennai Division – Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Katpadi, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur and Avadi.

The decision was taken to avoid overcrowding during the festival time, said Southern Railway.