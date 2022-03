Petrol Pumps in Odisha to remain open during Bharat Bandh

Insight Bureau: In a big relief to the consumers, the Petroleum Dealer Union in Odisha has decided not to take part in the two-day ‘Bharat Bandh’ organised by central trade unions.

While many fuel filling stations in Bhubaneswar have been shut due to picketing by the demonstrators, petrol pumps in rest of Odisha are open.

All petrol pumps across the State, including Bhubaneswar,bill remain open tomorrow, the Union said.