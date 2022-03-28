Morning News Insight – March 28, 2022

By Sagar Satapathy
Will Smith hits Chris Rock at Oscars
🔸A two-day nation-wide strike by the trade unions begins today. Banks & Insurance Sector badly affected.

🔸Petrol Pump Dealers Union in Odisha not to take part in Bharat Bandh.

🔸Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Delhi today; likely to visit the Parliament tomorrow.

🔸Odisha reports 43 new Covid cases (Khordha 10, Sambalpur 9) and one death in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 419.

🔸India reports 1270 new Covid cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 15,959.

🔸Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM for the second consecutive term today.

🔸Petrol & Diesel prices hiked by 30 paise & 35 paise respectively.

🔸Ukraine is ready to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia: Zelensky.

🔸US, Germany, Poland to send diesel fuel to Ukraine to end deficit.

🔸China reports 6,215 new daily coronavirus cases, the most since the outbreak of Corona Pandemic.

🔸Istanbul will host next round of Russia-Ukraine talks.

🔸Will Smith hits Comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars after the latter made a joke about his wife Jada Smith’s hair loss.

🔸Jane Campion wins ‘Best Director’ Oscar for “The Power of the Dog”.

🔸Jessica Chastain wins ‘Best Actress’ Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.

🔸Will Smith wins ‘Best Actor’ Oscar for “King Richard”.

🔸Deaf drama “CODA” wins Oscar for ‘Best Picture’.

🔸Troy Kotsur wins ‘Best Supporting Actor Oscar for “CODA”; becomes first deaf male actor to win Oscar.

🔸Oscars holds moment of silence for Ukraine saying they stand with the people of Ukraine facing invasion within their own borders.

