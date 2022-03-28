Morning News Insight – March 28, 2022

🔸A two-day nation-wide strike by the trade unions begins today. Banks & Insurance Sector badly affected.
🔸Petrol Pump Dealers Union in Odisha not to take part in Bharat Bandh.
🔸Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Delhi today; likely to visit the Parliament tomorrow.
🔸Odisha reports 43 new Covid cases (Khordha 10, Sambalpur 9) and one death in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 419.
🔸India reports 1270 new Covid cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 15,959.
🔸Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM for the second consecutive term today.
🔸Petrol & Diesel prices hiked by 30 paise & 35 paise respectively.
🔸Ukraine is ready to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia: Zelensky.
🔸US, Germany, Poland to send diesel fuel to Ukraine to end deficit.
🔸China reports 6,215 new daily coronavirus cases, the most since the outbreak of Corona Pandemic.
🔸Istanbul will host next round of Russia-Ukraine talks.
🔸Will Smith hits Comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars after the latter made a joke about his wife Jada Smith’s hair loss.
🔸Jane Campion wins ‘Best Director’ Oscar for “The Power of the Dog”.
🔸Jessica Chastain wins ‘Best Actress’ Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.
🔸Will Smith wins ‘Best Actor’ Oscar for “King Richard”.
🔸Deaf drama “CODA” wins Oscar for ‘Best Picture’.
🔸Troy Kotsur wins ‘Best Supporting Actor Oscar for “CODA”; becomes first deaf male actor to win Oscar.
🔸Oscars holds moment of silence for Ukraine saying they stand with the people of Ukraine facing invasion within their own borders.
