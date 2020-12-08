Petrol Prices at Rs 90 per litre is a Monumental Exploitation: Swamy

TNI Bureau: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who continues to differ with Modi Government on the economic policy, has criticised rhe government on rising petrol prices.

Swamy termed the petrol price at Rs 90 a monumental exploitation of the people by the Government of India.

“The price of petrol ex-refinery is Rs 30 per litre. All kinds of taxes and petrol pump commission add up the remainder Rs 60. In my view, petrol should sell at maximum Rs 40 per litre per litre,” he tweeted.

Petrol and diesel prices rose for the 6th day in a row on Monday with rates going up up by 26-30 paise per litre.