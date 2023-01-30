‘Pathaan’ collects Rs 271 Crore at Box Office in 5 Days

TNI Bureau: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ‘Pathaan’, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, is unstoppable as it has collected a whopping Rs 271 Crore in just five days.

According to noted movie critic Taran Adarsh, ‘Pathaan’ minted Rs 58.50 cr on Sunday, taking the entire collection to Rs 271 Crore.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie had a record-breaking opening for any Hindi movie as it had collected Rs 55 cr on its first day- Wednesday. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday it collected Rs 68 cr, Rs 38 cr, Rs 51.50 cr respectively.

In the Tamil and Telugu version, Pathaan has collected a total of Rs 9.75 cr since its release on January 25, said Adarsh adding that this includes Rs 2 cr on Wednesday, Rs 2.50 cr on Thursday, Rs 1.25 cr on Friday, Rs 1.75 cr on Saturday and Rs 2.25 cr on Sunday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#Pathaan is a #BO TSUNAMI… REBOOTS and REVIVES biz of #Hindi films… Collects UNIMAGINABLE and UNTHINKABLE numbers in its HISTORIC 5-day *extended* weekend… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr. Total: ₹ 271 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8cO6GAdfyL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2023

Likewise, ‘Pathaan’ made a whopping Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in just five days. This includes Rs 335 Cr in India and Rs 207 cr Overseas.