Naba Das Assassination: Gopal Das confesses to Crime

TNI Bureau: Dismissed ASI Gopal Krushna Das, prime accused in the Naba Das assassination case, has confessed to his crimes.

“We will try to get maximum possible punishment for the accused,” said Crime Branch ADG, Arun Bothra at Jharsuguda.

The Odisha Crime Branch has seized one 9mm pistol and 3 rounds of live ammunition and a mobile phone from him.

The firearms, and ammunitions will be sent for Ballistic examination and opinion.

Gopal Krushna Das is under police custody and being interrogated by the Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra. He will be forwarded to the Court for further police remand.

Two Crime Branch teams have been formed to probe this case. One team is headed by DSP Ramesh C Dora & another by DSP Sishir Mishra.

The first team visited the crime spot, and seized one 9mm pistol, 3 rounds of live ammunition & mobile handset.

The second team visited the Capital Hospital and seized treatment records, blood stained clothes. Viscera will be preserved for future chemical examination

Meanwhile, the Odisha Govt has requested the Orissa High Court for a sitting/retired HC judge or district judge to monitor the Crime Branch probe into the murder of Naba Das to bring in transparency.