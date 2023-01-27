‘Pathaan’ becomes 1st Hindi Film to Cross Rs 100 Cr in 2 Days

TNI Bureau: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’, which had a tremendous opening at the box office on January 25, shattering the previous marks set by KGF: Chapter 2 and War, became the first Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in just two days.



‘Pathaan’ which earned Rs 55 crore at the Box Office (Rs 57 crore with dubbing), reportedly added Rs 70 crore its kitty on Day 2, January 26. While it became the first Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in 2 days, it went ahead to set a new milestone at Rs 125 crore – a big challenge for the opponents to break this incredible record.

Analysts believe that 200 cr should be the amount that the movie’s box office receipts might reach in its first 4.5 days because the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham production has set the Bpllywood on fire.

The Siddharth Anand-directed film ‘Pathaan’ earlier broke box office records by earning close to Rs 100 crore globally on its first day of release.