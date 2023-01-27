TNI Morning News Headlines – January 27, 2023

➡️ Preparation for chariot construction for Ratha Jatra-2023 began at Puri Jagannath Temple on the occasion of Sripanchami.

➡️ Police Medals: 34 Odisha Police personnel including Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi and Security Wing SP Saroj Mohapatra received Pr esident’s Police Medal on Republic Day.

➡️ PM Modi interaction with students, teachers and parents during the 6th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ 2023 in Delhi.

➡️ India issues notice to Pakistan seeking modification to Indus Waters Treaty.

➡️ India inks pact to introduce dozens of cheetahs from South Africa over the next decade. 1st batch of 12 cheetah are scheduled to be flown from South Africa to India in February 2023.

➡️ Actor Annu Kapoor hospitalised with chest pain to a hospital in Delhi.

➡️ India vs New Zealand first T20 match today; Hardik Pandya to lead India squad in the three-match series.

➡️ Israel launches air strikes on Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire.