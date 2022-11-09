Pakistan storm into the FINAL of T20 World Cup

TNI Bureau: From the brink of elimination in the Super12 stage, “Unpredictable” Pakistan stormed into the Final of #T20WorldCup2022 with a 7-wicket win over New Zealand in the semifinals.

All eyes will be on the second semifinal between India and England tomorrow. Will it be an India vs Pakistan Final in T20 World Cup 2022?

Earlier, Pakistan restricted New Zealand at 152/4 in 20 overs. Williamson scored 46 while Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 53.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Everyone expected New Zealand to go all out to defend the score. But, openers Rizwan (57) and Babar Azam (53) added 105 for the first wicket to dash their hopes.

Pakistan reached 153/3 in 19.1 overs and won the match by 7 wickets.

Mohammed Rizwan was declared ‘Player of the Match’. This is the third time Pakistan have entered the Finals of T20 World Cup.