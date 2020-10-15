OTV Journalist Ramesh Rath picked up by Keonjhar Police

TNI Bureau: According to latest reports, Senior OTV Journalist Ramesh Rath has been picked up by Keonjhar Police near his residence in Bhubaneswar.

Ramesh Rath was reportedly picked up in connection with Keonjhar MP Chandrani Murmu fake viral video case of 2019. She was BJD’s MP candidate when her alleged video went viral on social media.

Web Portal Journalist Prashant Mishra and 3 others including an OTV Journalist – were arrested in connection with the case. However, no case was filed against OTV at that time, which fired its employee involved in the case.

While the Cops are tight-lipped, unconfirmed reports suggest that Ramesh Rath’s IP address was tracked during the probe. Further details are awaited.