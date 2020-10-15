Bhubaneswar reports 253 Covid-19 Cases, 299 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 253 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 26536.

👉 Out of the 253 new cases, 73 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 180 are local cases.

👉 14 cases from Nayapalli, 13 cases from Laxmisagar, 10 cases from Saheed Nagar, 9 cases each from Khandagiri and Patia, 7 cases from Chandrasekharpur have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 299 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (October 15):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –26536

👉 Active Cases-3222

👉 Recovered Cases –23166

👉 Deceased – 127