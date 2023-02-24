OSRTC to run 13 buses to Telangana

TNI Bureau: The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to run bus services between the two states.

The MoU was signed in a programme held at Hyderabad Bus Bhavan yesterday in the presence of TSRTC Chairman, MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar, IPS, OSRTC MD, Diptesh Kumar Patnaik.

The OSRTC, as per the agreement, will run 13 buses to Telangana through different routes while the TSRTC will run 10 buses to Odisha through different routes.

First time MoU signed with @TSRTCHQ post bifurcation for plying Inter State buses between Odisha and Telangana. Taking a step towards strengthening transport connectivity and providing better amenities to the citizens.#ConnectingOdisha@CMO_Odisha @CTOdisha @tsrtcmdoffice pic.twitter.com/c3DbMnSEeb — ଓଡ଼ିଶା ରାଜ୍ୟ ସଡ଼କ ପରିବହନ ନିଗମ | OSRTC (@OSRTC_Odisha) February 22, 2023

Here’s the list of buses to be run by OSRTC and TSRTC:

OSRTC:

1- Nabrangpur – Hyderabad via- Jeypore, Malkangiri, Bhadrachalam – 4 buses

2- Jeypore – Hyderabad via- Malkangiri, Bhadrachalam – 2 buses

3- Bhawanipatna – Vijayawada via- Nabrangpur, Jeypore, Malkangiri, Bhadrachalam – 2 buses

4- Rayagada – Karimnagar via- Koraput, Jeypore, Malkangiri, Bhadrachalam – 2 buses

5- Jeypore – Bhadrachalam via- Malkangiri – 3 buses

TSRTC:

1- Jeypore – Hyderabad via- Malkangiri, Bhadrachalam – 2 buses

2- Rayagada – Khamam via- Jeypore, Koraput, Malkangiri, Bhadrachalam – 2 buses

3- Bhawanipatna – Vijayawada via- Nabrangpur, Jeypore, Malkangiri, Bhadrachalam – 2 buses

4- Jeypore – Bhadrachalam via- Malkangiri – 4 buses