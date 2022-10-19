Orissa HC stays Md Moquim’s conviction in Loan Fraud case

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Big relief for Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim as the Orissa High Court on Wednesday stayed the Special Vigilance Court’s order of sentencing Congress MLA Moquim to three years imprisonment in Orissa Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC) loan case.

As per the HC order Moquim will continue to remain in office till the end of hearing.

Next hearing has been scheduled for February 22, 2023.

Earlier, challenging the vigilance court of three years rigorous imprisonment in connection with a loan fraud case, Moquim had moved the High Court.

