OPSC Odisha Civil Service Prelims 2020 Date Announced

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the date of Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020.

The examination will be conducted on August 27 (Friday) in five cities/towns – Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

The General Studies Paper I (100 objective type question with multiple choice answer) will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the General Studies (Paper-II) (80 objective type question with multiple choice answer) will be held from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

All persons with disability (candidates) will be given 40 minutes extra in each sitting from 10.00 AM to 12.40 PM and 1.30 PM to 4.10 PM.

Admission Certificate of the concerned eligible candidates and Instructions to candidates will be made available in the OPSC website later. The candidates are required to visit the website of the Commission https://opsc.gov.in/ frequently to download their “Admission Certificate” & “Instructions to Candidates,” an official release read.