TNI Evening News Headlines – July 19, 2021

Key News Headlines of July 19, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches release of water from the Canal system of Subarnarekha Irrigation Project to 15,359 Ha of farm land in Mayurbhanj District
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 181 more COVID positive cases & 158 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 116 local contact cases and 65 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2248 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 932666.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) declares some portions of Brundaban Plaza, Unit-6, Ganganagar as containment zone.

➡️ Mo School approves Projects worth Rs 95 crores.

➡️ Odisha Civil Services (prelim) Exam-2020 will be held on Aug 27

➡️ The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) holds preparatory meeting for smooth conduct of Bahuda Jatra tomorrow.

➡️ Curfew to be relaxed in #Puri for #JEE main candidates who can produce their admit cards at check points for hassle free movement tomorrow.

India News

➡️ Thane Rains: 5 Dead in Building Collapse following landslide in Kalwa, 2 people rescued from debris.

➡️ Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed as the Deputy Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha.

➡️ ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme generated over Rs 30.80 crore revenue since 2014: Government.

➡️ Centre exempts pulses’ importers from stock limits; relaxes limits for millers & wholesalers.

➡️ Directorate of Revenue Intelligence says it has seized 3.2 kg heroin worth Rs 21 crore from Zambian woman at Hyderabad airport.

➡️ CBSE 10th, 12th Result Date and Time expected to be ceclared tomorrow.

➡️ India set to introduce sweeping changes in defence land policy for the first time in 250 years.

World News

➡️ China developing new fighter aircraft base near Ladakh.

➡️ Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of diplomats.

➡️ 30 killed, several injured as bus crashes in Pakistan.

➡️ Pilgrims head to Mina as Hajj 2021 officially begins.

➡️ Afghanistan withdraws ambassador, diplomats from Islamabad.

