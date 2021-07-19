TNI Evening News Headlines – July 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 181 more COVID positive cases & 158 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 116 local contact cases and 65 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2248 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 932666.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) declares some portions of Brundaban Plaza, Unit-6, Ganganagar as containment zone.

➡️ Mo School approves Projects worth Rs 95 crores.

➡️ Odisha Civil Services (prelim) Exam-2020 will be held on Aug 27

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches release of water from the Canal system of Subarnarekha Irrigation Project to 15,359 Ha of farm land in Mayurbhanj District.

➡️ The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) holds preparatory meeting for smooth conduct of Bahuda Jatra tomorrow.

➡️ Curfew to be relaxed in #Puri for #JEE main candidates who can produce their admit cards at check points for hassle free movement tomorrow.

India News

➡️ Thane Rains: 5 Dead in Building Collapse following landslide in Kalwa, 2 people rescued from debris.

➡️ Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed as the Deputy Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha.

➡️ ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme generated over Rs 30.80 crore revenue since 2014: Government.

➡️ Centre exempts pulses’ importers from stock limits; relaxes limits for millers & wholesalers.

➡️ Directorate of Revenue Intelligence says it has seized 3.2 kg heroin worth Rs 21 crore from Zambian woman at Hyderabad airport.

➡️ CBSE 10th, 12th Result Date and Time expected to be ceclared tomorrow.

➡️ India set to introduce sweeping changes in defence land policy for the first time in 250 years.

World News

➡️ China developing new fighter aircraft base near Ladakh.

➡️ Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of diplomats.

➡️ 30 killed, several injured as bus crashes in Pakistan.

➡️ Pilgrims head to Mina as Hajj 2021 officially begins.

➡️ Afghanistan withdraws ambassador, diplomats from Islamabad.