OPSC announces results of Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Thursday announced the results of Odisha Civil Services (OCS) preliminary examination 2021.

As many as 5,296 candidates, including 1,749 women have qualified the preliminary examination.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Around 58,241 applications were received for the OCS 2021 and out of which 29, 295 candidates including 10248 women candidates had appeared the preliminary examination which was conducted on October 16, 2022.

The Main written examination has been scheduled to be held tentatively in the month of February, 2023,” said OPSC.

Candidates who appeared the examination can check their results at the official website of OPSC – https://www.opsc.gov.in/.