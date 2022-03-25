Opposition members walk out of Lok Sabha proceedings over fuel price hike
Insight Bureau: Opposition members from various parties in Lok Sabha on Friday walked out of proceedings over rising fuel prices. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised the issue during Zero Hour, saying after inflation and uneven recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, people needed a breathing space.
He wondered why prices of petrol and diesel were increased three times in a week after a hiatus of 137 days.
