SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ hits the Theatres

Insight Bureau: SS Rajamouli’s RRR: “Rise, Roar, Revolt” is making noise as it hit the big screens today on March 25.

The film is a period action-drama based on the life of legendary revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The epic action-saga stars, Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt make their Telugu debut from this project.

Penned by Vijayendra Prasad, the story sounds quite promising.

RRR is released on a huge scale in multiple languages including, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. As per a reports, RRR is expected to hit more than 8,000 screens worldwide. The movie has 3,200 screen counts in Hindi and 3,000 to 3,500 screen counts in other languages. The film is said to be released in 1,750 screens overseas.

Reportedly, RRR has already earned 400 crore from its pre-business earnings.

Before, the film has been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. At first it was supposed to release in July 2020, then got postponed to January 7, 2022, and now finally got released today.