Opinion: VK Pandian sets the Agenda

While Naveen Patnaik remains a big brand, taller than any individual or party in Odisha, the battle of 2024 still remains difficult due to the anti-incumbency and dissidence within the party after 23 years of rule.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, who has been on a mission with massive public outreach campaign, is reaching out to the people and listening to their grievances. His message is loud and clear – Govt stands with the people. #Insight

Whether Temple transformation projects across the state or focus on Gosala, he has been adopting the ‘Soft Hindutva’, which may put the state BJP on a back foot, but will definitely impress the top brass at the centre and the Sangh Parivar.

With pro-people initiatives and pro-Hindutva approach without diluting the secular fabrics, VK Pandian is setting the right agenda, which will boost the Governance and System further. Critics may call it political approach by a bureaucrat, but the fact remains that he is the most trusted lieutenant of CM Naveen Patnaik and implementing his policies and initiatives with a determined approach. #TNI

As he focuses on people-centric policies and good governance, it is bound to help the party in power. But, that’s neither illegal nor unprecedented. Critics and Opposition should find ways to defeat this plan and strategy, which is not an easy task for them.