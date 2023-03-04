TNI Morning News Headlines – March 4, 2023

➡️VSSUT student Chinmayee death case: Male friend to undergo polygraph test in Bhubaneswar today.
➡️Budget session of West Bengal Assembly will resume on March 6.
➡️Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar records Highest Ever footfall. Around 34 lakh people visited the zoo till February-end of this fiscal.
➡️National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) writes to Delhi Police Commissioner against AAP leaders and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for forcing school children to make posters in favour of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
➡️Australian PM Anthony Albanese to embark on India visit from March 8-11.
➡️Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights activist Ales Bialiatski to 10 years.
➡️World Bank Chief nominee Ajay Banga to visit Cote D’Ivoire, Kenya next week.
➡️Russian Scientist Andrey Botikov who helped create COVID vaccine found strangled to death at Moscow home.
