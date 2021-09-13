TNI Morning News Headlines – September 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 471 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 274 quarantine and 197 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 196 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (81).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 8 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Dhenkanal (2), Angul (1), Balasore (1), Kendujhar (1), Koraput (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,070.

➡️ As many as 50,782 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ The depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast intensifies into a deep depression; IMD issues red alert in 8 districts.

➡️ 5 places in Puri record over 300mm rainfall; Astaranga sees max 530mm rainfall.

➡️ Odisha Government declares school holiday in 12 districts due to heavy rain across the State. The Dists including Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, Bargarh.

➡️ Second patient undergoing ECMO support at CB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack dies.

India News

➡️ India reports 27,254 new COVID 19 cases, 37,687 recoveries and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands with 3,32,64,175 including 3,74,269 active cases, 3,24,47,032 cured cases & 4,42,874 deaths.

➡️ A total of 54,30,14,076 samples for COVID-19 tested up to 12th September. Of which, 12,08,247 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 74,38,37,643 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 53,38,945 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala recorded 20,240 cases and 131 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Body of newly recruited Sub-Inspector (Arshid Ahmad Mir), who died in a terror attack in Srinagar, reached his home in Kupwara for his last rites last evening.

➡️ Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister today.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Kargil, Ladakh at 9.16 am today.

➡️ Over 95% registered candidates appeared for NEET at over 3,800 centres across India.

➡️ Sensex falls 193.16 pts to 58,111.91 in opening session; Nifty slips 37.90 pts to 17,331.35.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 224.6 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.62 Million.

➡️ US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev wins first grand slam title, defeats Djokovic in final

➡️ North Korea test-fires newly-developed new-type long-range cruise missiles.

➡️ Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan’s Panjshir with killings, food control: Report.

➡️ India to get 3rd set of Swiss bank details this month.