TNI Morning News Headlines – September 13, 2021
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 471 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 274 quarantine and 197 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reports 196 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (81).
➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 8 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Dhenkanal (2), Angul (1), Balasore (1), Kendujhar (1), Koraput (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,070.
➡️ As many as 50,782 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.
➡️ The depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast intensifies into a deep depression; IMD issues red alert in 8 districts.
➡️ 5 places in Puri record over 300mm rainfall; Astaranga sees max 530mm rainfall.
➡️ Odisha Government declares school holiday in 12 districts due to heavy rain across the State. The Dists including Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, Bargarh.
➡️ Second patient undergoing ECMO support at CB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack dies.
India News
➡️ India reports 27,254 new COVID 19 cases, 37,687 recoveries and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands with 3,32,64,175 including 3,74,269 active cases, 3,24,47,032 cured cases & 4,42,874 deaths.
➡️ A total of 54,30,14,076 samples for COVID-19 tested up to 12th September. Of which, 12,08,247 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ 74,38,37,643 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 53,38,945 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
➡️ Kerala recorded 20,240 cases and 131 deaths yesterday.
➡️ Body of newly recruited Sub-Inspector (Arshid Ahmad Mir), who died in a terror attack in Srinagar, reached his home in Kupwara for his last rites last evening.
➡️ Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister today.
➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Kargil, Ladakh at 9.16 am today.
➡️ Over 95% registered candidates appeared for NEET at over 3,800 centres across India.
➡️ Sensex falls 193.16 pts to 58,111.91 in opening session; Nifty slips 37.90 pts to 17,331.35.
World News
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 224.6 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.62 Million.
➡️ US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev wins first grand slam title, defeats Djokovic in final
➡️ North Korea test-fires newly-developed new-type long-range cruise missiles.
➡️ Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan’s Panjshir with killings, food control: Report.
➡️ India to get 3rd set of Swiss bank details this month.
