One ITBP official killed, one injured in naxal blast in Chhattisgarh

Insight Bureau: A personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed and a jawan suffered injuries in a naxal blast in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Monday. Notably, the incident took place after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals went off in , a police official said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am on Monday between Dondribeda and Sonpur villages in Chhattisgarh when a team of the ITBP’s 53rd battalion was out on patrolling duty to ensure security to a road construction work, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.