Former US president Barack Obama tests positive for COVID 19
Though he's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.
Former US President Barack Obama in a tweet informed that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Though he’s feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama said on Twitter on Sunday. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”
I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.
It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022
