Former US president Barack Obama tests positive for COVID 19

Though he's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
barack obama
Image- ABC News Disney
152

Former US President Barack Obama in a tweet informed that he tested positive for the coronavirus.  Though he’s feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama said on Twitter on Sunday. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

Related Posts

India to resume regular international flights from March 27

BJP holds ‘Satyagraha’; seeks expulsion of…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.