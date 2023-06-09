‘Oh My God’ OMG 2 starring Akshay, Yami set for august 11 release

Mumbai, TNI Entertainment Bureau: Akshay Kumar recently unveiled a fresh poster for his highly anticipated movie, Oh My God 2, and also revealed its release date. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 11. In the poster, the actor portrays the character of Lord Shiva, with his face adorned with ash. He is dressed in a dhoti, sporting a bead necklace around his neck, and his dreadlocks gracefully extend all the way down to his knees.

Akshay Kumar took to social media to share the poster of his upcoming film, Oh My God 2, and enthusiastically invited his fans by stating, “Aa rahe hain hum, aaiyega aap bhi” (We are coming, you also join us). The movie is set to release in theaters on 11th August. Yami Gautam, the female lead in the film, also joined in the excitement and shared the date announcement poster.

Taking to Twitter trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “AKSHAY KUMAR: ‘OMG 2’ ON INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND… #OMG2 – the keenly-awaited sequel, starring #AkshayKumar, #PankajTripathi and #YamiGautam – to release in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 #IndependenceDay weekend… Directed by #AmitRai… #FirstLook poster…”

Under the direction of Amit Rai, ‘OMG 2’ serves as a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed film ‘OMG – Oh My God!’ Akshay Kumar commenced shooting for the movie in October 2021 in Madhya Pradesh. During that time, he unveiled the first-look posters and expressed, “Karta kare na kar sake Shiv kare so hoye” (We can only do our best, the rest is up to Lord Shiva). He humbly sought the blessings and well-wishes for #OMG2, emphasizing their sincere endeavor to shed light on a significant social issue. Akshay invoked the eternal energy of Adiyogi, hoping for blessings throughout their journey. He tagged Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Amit Rai in the post.