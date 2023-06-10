TNI Morning News Headlines – June 10, 2023

➡️ A man has been caught in Bhubaneswar for stealing mobile phones late at night from various houses.

➡️ A fire broke out in Jaleshwar under Balasore district on Saturday. This incident has been reported from Rupsa station of South Eastern Railway.

➡️A man allegedly killed his son following a family dispute in Sitalpada Basti of Rourkela in Sundargarh district.

➡️ Bhubaneswar recorded 30.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am. The humidity touched 96% at the same time.

➡️ Eminent Bharatnatyam Guru Sri Ganesan passed away after fainting on stage in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar.

➡️The Jharkhand State Student Union had called bandh for 48 hours against new recruitment policy of government.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next three days.

➡️Atleast three persons were killed and several others feared trapped after coal mine collapsed in Dhanbad.

➡️The Indian senior men’s football team kicked off their Intercontinental Cup 2023 campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mongolia at the Kalinga Stadium.

➡️ The song ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ from the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has topped the Billboard India top 25 list.

➡️At least 25 children were killed and several others injured after unexploded ordnance went off at a playing field near Qoryoley town in southern Somalia.

➡️Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted with multiple federal criminal charges in connection with his handling of classified documents from his presidency.