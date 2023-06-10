TNI Morning News Headlines – June 10, 2023

Eminent Bharatnatyam Guru Sri Ganesan passed away after fainting on stage in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar.

By Sree Mishra
The Indian senior men’s football team kicked off their Intercontinental Cup 2023 campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mongolia at the Kalinga Stadium

➡️ A man has been caught in Bhubaneswar for stealing mobile phones late at night from various houses.
➡️ A fire broke out in Jaleshwar under Balasore district on Saturday. This incident has been reported from Rupsa station of South Eastern Railway.

➡️A man allegedly killed his son following a family dispute in Sitalpada Basti of Rourkela in Sundargarh district.

➡️ Bhubaneswar recorded 30.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am. The humidity touched 96% at the same time.

➡️ Eminent Bharatnatyam Guru Sri Ganesan passed away after fainting on stage in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar.

➡️The Jharkhand State Student Union had called bandh for 48 hours against new recruitment policy of government.

Related Posts

‘Oh My God’ OMG 2 starring Akshay, Yami set for…

TNI Evening News Headlines – June 09, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next three days.

➡️Atleast three persons were killed and several others feared trapped after coal mine collapsed in Dhanbad.

➡️The Indian senior men’s football team kicked off their Intercontinental Cup 2023 campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mongolia at the Kalinga Stadium.

➡️ The song ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ from the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has topped the Billboard India top 25 list.
➡️At least 25 children were killed and several others injured after unexploded ordnance went off at a playing field near Qoryoley town in southern Somalia.

➡️Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted with multiple federal criminal charges in connection with his handling of classified documents from his presidency.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.