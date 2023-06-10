TNI Morning News Headlines – June 10, 2023
Eminent Bharatnatyam Guru Sri Ganesan passed away after fainting on stage in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar.
➡️ A man has been caught in Bhubaneswar for stealing mobile phones late at night from various houses.
➡️ A fire broke out in Jaleshwar under Balasore district on Saturday. This incident has been reported from Rupsa station of South Eastern Railway.
➡️A man allegedly killed his son following a family dispute in Sitalpada Basti of Rourkela in Sundargarh district.
➡️ Bhubaneswar recorded 30.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am. The humidity touched 96% at the same time.
➡️The Jharkhand State Student Union had called bandh for 48 hours against new recruitment policy of government.
➡️The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next three days.
➡️Atleast three persons were killed and several others feared trapped after coal mine collapsed in Dhanbad.
➡️The Indian senior men’s football team kicked off their Intercontinental Cup 2023 campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mongolia at the Kalinga Stadium.
➡️ The song ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ from the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has topped the Billboard India top 25 list.
➡️At least 25 children were killed and several others injured after unexploded ordnance went off at a playing field near Qoryoley town in southern Somalia.
➡️Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted with multiple federal criminal charges in connection with his handling of classified documents from his presidency.
